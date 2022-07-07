Mumbai: Mumbaikars on Thursday continue to face problems due to heavy downpour which continued unabated since the week’s start in the city, causing severe water-logging, traffic congestion and delays in local trains on the Central Railways. The city did get a brief respite as only light to moderate showers were observed in the day. However, several tree fall and house collapse incidents were reported owing to gusty winds.Also Read - Red Alert Issued For Goa Amid Heavy Rain; Schools Closed For Two Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "high alert" for Mumbai, and other parts of Maharashtra, including Thane and Palghar for Friday. The weather agency said central Maharashtra and Konkan region received good rainfall due to favourable conditions of monsoon in past 3-4 days and will remain same for next 4-5 days.

Meanwhile, in the wake of heavy rainfall and keeping in mind the drowning incidents, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered all the beaches in Mumbai to remain opened to the general public from 6 am to 10 am only.

Necessary instructions should be placed on all such beaches to inform the people of these restrictions immediately, it the order issued by municipal commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal stated. The official said that the order has been issued in the wake of the heavy rainfall prediction and in order to prevent the incidents of drowning incidents.

The civic officials should involve the police department, the fire brigade department’s life guards and the BMC in the maintenance of the beach aware about it.

The IMD had earlier forecast heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with very heavy to extremely heavy rains likely at isolated places during the day. It had also predicted the possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, a civic official said.