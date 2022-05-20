Mumbai: Mumbai’s air quality index (AQI) has been worse than Delhi’s, making the city the most polluted metro in the country. As per the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the financial capital on Thursday recorded an air quality index of 309, worst than Delhi’s 191. SAFAR has predicted that Mumbai’s AQI will remain ‘very poor’ till this weekend. This has triggered a health alert for Mumbaikars, specifically for those with respiratory issues.Also Read - Viral Video: Ratan Tata Arrives at Mumbai's Taj Hotel in Nano Without Security. Watch

However, this is not the first time the time Mumbai’s air quality has declined into ‘very poor’ category. Earlier this year in February, the overall air quality index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 320. For the unversed, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. Also Read - Western Railway Celebrates Golden Jubilee of Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express

What Has Led to The Deteriorating AQI in Mumbai

Gufran Beig, SAFAR’s programme director said that the amalgamation of high moisture and humidity has forced the city’s rising smoke and dust to hang in air, making Mumbai’s overall quality very poor. Also Read - From Mumbai to California: Sarita Mali, Who Once Sold Flowers Gets Admission in US University For PhD

Vehicle pollution, dust, and smoke from garbage and industries are said to be major sources of air pollution in Mumbai.

Pollution Claims 16.6 Million Lives in 2019 in India

A new global report published this week has shown that pollution killed approximately 16.7 lakh people in India in 2019. This is said to be the largest number of air pollution-related deaths in any country. The report further claimed that the majority of deaths in India, nearly 9.8 lakh were caused by PM2.5 pollution. Besides, 6.1 lakh died prematurely owing to the household air pollution, triggered by the burning of biomass at homes.

What Does PM 2.5 Do?

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometres in diameter. Exposure to PM2.5 is considered the most important environmental risk factor for deaths globally, and was attributed to 54,000 million premature deaths in 2020.