Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced that Mumbai has 38 days of water reserves remaining in the lakes supplying the city. June indicates the end of a sultry and hot summer and the beginning of the monsoon season in Mumbai, however this year’s rains have gotten off to a rough start, with Mumbai receiving only 177 millimeters of rain so far, which is meager compared to the 570 millimeters the city should have received.Also Read - Ranji Trophy Final: Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma Power MP On Verge of First-innings Lead

However, the implications of a patchy monsoon system is that Mumbai’s catchment areas, which consist of seven lakes which supply the city with water throughout the year, have also not received ample rains for this time of the year. The BMC stated that the city has just 38 days of water reserves remaining, and now all eyes are on an Upper Air Cyclonic Circulation forming in the Arabian sea, which is forecasted to give extremely heavy rains along the Maharashtra coast over the next few days. Also Read - Spine-Chilling Video: Teenager Falls Off Local Train, Escapes Death by Inches | WATCH

A good monsoon system will deposit 2422 millimeters of rain between the months of June and September. This amount of rain is enough to satisfy the 15 lakh million liters of water that Mumbai requires yearly to avoid water cuts. However, the problem in recent years has not been a lack of rains in Mumbai, but rather in the catchment areas. Also Read - Rebel Shiv Sena Leader Eknath Shinde Likely To Return To Mumbai From Guwahati, To Meet Deputy Speaker

Due to climate change, the rains during the monsoon have deposited large amounts of water in very short amounts of time, and the storms that impact Mumbai are often slow moving and fizzle out before they reach key catchment areas in places like Bhatsa. Despite the fact that a normal monsoon season is predicted for Mumbai, it doesn’t translate into a good haul of rainfall for the catchment areas, leaving Mumbai and its surrounding suburbs at risk of running dry during the summer months.

Since the Monsoon onset was declared on June 11th, Mumbai has been receiving patchy rain with cloudy skies, keeping the humidity uncomfortably high with relatively dry days.

Written By: Shaurya Sharma