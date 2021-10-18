Mumbai: The Indian Railway authorities is prepared to roll Mumbai’s first restaurant-on-wheel for the Mumbaikars today, as of Oct 18, 2021. The restaurant is constructed by recycling a train coach. The Restaurant on meals is located at the entrance of Platform Number 18, near the Heritage Gully at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT).Also Read - Indian Railways Runs Festival Special Trains Between Mumbai, Nagpur And Pune - Bookings Start Today

The city's newly 'restaurant-on-wheel' can accommodate 40 dinners at a time. As per the report from the Free Press Journal, the restaurant will offer a multi-cuisine menu comprising vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Once the restaurant will be fully operational, people will have the option to order food through other ways such as online food delivery applications.

More outlets such as a mini cafe and a takeaway window for juice will also be available. The interior of the restaurant focuses on Mumbai's landmarks along with the rail theme. Sufficient parking space will also be present to ease the customers. As per the report, the authorities are likely to collaborate with the Mumbai Darshan tours after the restaurant is open to the public.

Earlier, the restaurant opening was halted due to Cyclone Gulab. In consultation with the Central Authority, the prices for each food item have been consulted and finalized by the food contractor. The Central Railway Authority has been expecting nearly Rs 42 lakh as revenue. With limited spacing, the kitchen equipment, and furniture has been retrofitted in the train coach. The final touches to the painting of the coach have also, been completed; the blue coating of the coach was replaced with mustard yellow with a tinge of brown and black.

More such restaurants in the city are likely to be open in the city. As per the reports, one of the railway officials has said that other restaurant-on-wheel are likely to open in Kalyan, Thane Kurla LTT.