Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai’s First Underground Metro Line to be Operated by Delhi Metro | Details Here

Mumbai’s First Underground Metro Line to be Operated by Delhi Metro | Details Here

Constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), the Mumbai Metro Line-3 is expected to be operationalised in parts from the end of this year onwards.

(DMRC) will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the 33.5 km-long Line-3 with 27 stations,

Mumbai Underground Metro Latest Update: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) said it has given a 10-year contract to DMRC to operate and maintain its underground Line-3 after the Delhi Metro emerged as the lowest bidder in the tendering process.

Giving details, the MMRCL officials told PTI that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the 33.5 km-long Line-3 with 27 stations, including management of operation control centre, depot control centre, stations, running trains, maintenance of trains and all metro systems infrastructure and ensuring the safety of passengers, the Delhi Metro said in a statement here.

You may like to read

Constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), the Mumbai Metro Line-3 is expected to be operationalised in parts from the end of this year onwards.

The kick-off meeting between the DMRC and the MMRCL was held at the latter’s headquarters in Mumbai on Friday.

“Amit Kumar Jain, Director (Operations and Services), DMRC thanked Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, MMRCL and assured that with the vast experience of more than 20 years of operating metro services in Delhi covering around 400 kms (of) network, DMRC, which is now the lifeline of Delhi, is committed to achieving excellence in financial capital of the country and serve people of Mumbai with safe, reliable, comfortable and high quality service,” the statement said.

“MMRCL is happy to be associated with DMRC, one of the leading metro operating companies in the country, for operation and maintenance of Mumbai’s first underground metro line,” it said.

With a proven track record of operating and maintaining metro systems, the DMRC has been operating the Delhi Metro for over 20 years and has also been involved in the construction and operation of metro systems in other Indian cities, such as Jaipur, Lucknow, and Gurugram.

List of benefits of DMRC operating Mumbai’s first underground line:

DMRC will ensure that the line is operated safely and efficiently.

Underground Metro Line will help reduce traffic congestion in the city.

Underground Metro Line will improve the quality of life for Mumbaikars.

Underground Metro Line will also boost economic activity in the city.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.