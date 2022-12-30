Mumbai’s Mount Mary Church Receives Bomb Threat Via Email; Probe Underway

Mumbai's Mount Mary Church Receives Bomb Threat Via Email; Probe Underway

Mumbai's Mount Mary Church Receives Bomb Threat Via Email; Probe Underway

Mumbai: The Mount Mary church in Bandra yesterday received a threat email warning of an attack by the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, according toa report by news agency ANI. Police have registered a case u/s 505(3) of IPC against unknown persons and an investigation is underway.

More details awaited on the story.