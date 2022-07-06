New Delhi: A 35-year-old Muslim community religious leader was shot dead in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. The incident took place on Tuesday in the MIDC area of Yeola town, around 200km from Mumbai, police said.Also Read - Udaipur Murder Accused Attacked By Angry Crowd Outside Court In Jaipur | Video

The spiritual leader, who hailed from Afghanistan, was shot dead by a group of four unidentified persons. According to police, a possible motive behind the murder was not immediately known. The deceased, identified as Khwaja Sayyad Chishti, was popularly known as ‘Sufi Baba’ in Yeola, an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He was shot with a firearm in the forehead by the attackers, following which he died on the spot, the official said. After killing Sufi Baba, a citizen of Afghanistan, the assailants seized an SUV used by him and fled the spot, he said.

An case of murder was registered at the Yeola police station and a hunt was on to nab the killers, the official said.