Maharashtra

‘Muslims Endorse Our Brand Of Hindutva, Reject BJP’s’: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray claimed that Muslims like their Hindutva because it lights up their homes instead of BJP's which burns them down.

Maharashtra News: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray Sunday asserted that the Muslim community backed their brand of Hindutva which “lights the stoves in their homes” and rejects that of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which “burns their homes”.

“The Muslim community is coming with us. I ask them don’t you know that I am the party chief of Shiv Sena and the son of a ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’. I am a staunch Hindu myself so why are you coming with me? They say that we have come to know that there is a difference between your Hindutva and the Hindutva of BJP. Your Hindutva burns the stove in our house and the Hindutva of the BJP burns the house,” Thackeray said, according to news agency ANI.

“Ram in our hearts and work in our hands, this is our Hindutva, and we are patriotic Hindus,” he added.

Bharat Ratna to Karpoori, a political play to sway Bihar voters

Meanwhile, Thackeray launched a scathing attack against the BJP-led Centre, alleging that the Narendra Modi government conferred the Bharat Ratna on former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur to garner votes from the eastern state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a gathering of Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, Thackeray claimed the BJP’s forerunner, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, had opposed Thakur’s decision to give 26 per cent reservation to backward classes in government jobs.

“But now the BJP wants votes in the Lok Sabha polls from Bihar so announced the Bharat Ratna for him posthumously. I am happy his (Thakur’s) work is being acknowledged after so many years,” Thackeray said.

The BJP announced Dr S Swaminathan’s name for the Bharat Ratna but has failed to implement the recommendation made by a commission headed by him on increasing farm income, Thackeray further said, adding that the “people can see through this hollowness”.

Bharat Ratna Awards 2024

The Union government announced five names for the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, this year.

They are former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agriculture scientist and father of India’s food revolution Dr S Swaminathan, Karpoori Thakur, a champion of backward empowerment, and BJP stalwart L K Advani.

At five, one more than the four announced in 1999, this is the maximum number of Bharat Ratnas announced for a year.

(With PTI inputs)

