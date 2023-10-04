Home

Maharashtra

Naded Tragedy: Maharashtra Minister Hasan Mushrif Questions Why Hospital Did Not Use Rs 4-5 Crores To Purchase Medicines

Naded Tragedy: Maharashtra Minister Hasan Mushrif Questions Why Hospital Did Not Use Rs 4-5 Crores To Purchase Medicines

Expressing concern over the housekeeping issues, Mushrif emphasized that the matter was being taken very seriously.

31 people died in the government-run Dr Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital reportedly due to an alleged scarcity of medicines.

Mumbai: Two days after the tragedy in a government-run hospital in Maharashtra’s Nanded where 31 patients died in 24 hours, Hasan Mushrif, State Minister of Medical Education, questioned why the hospital had not used its remaining Rs 4-5 crores to purchase medicines.

Expressing concern over the housekeeping issues, Mushrif emphasized that the matter was being taken very seriously. However, he raised questions about the hospital's delayed medication procurement despite having sufficient funds.

“The issue of housekeeping is very serious, we have taken that seriously. They still have Rs 4-5 crores. Why didn’t they purchase medicines? Our committee will give an answer. We will bring the medical college staff here,” he said.

“Every person’s life is important to us, children’s life is important to us and for this, we will work very fast. There is no issue of funding but why didn’t they purchase medicines on time, we allowed the dean to buy 40 percent of medicines. We will investigate this,” he added.

The statement from the minister comes after 31 people died in the government-run Dr Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital reportedly due to an alleged scarcity of medicines. Between Saturday and Sunday, 24 patients were reported to have died with seven more deaths reported on Tuesday.

“A Committee of doctors has been formed to investigate the whole matter and action will be taken against those who are found guilty in this matter. There was no shortage of drugs in this hospital. We are immediately increasing the beds in hospital. Till now, 31 people have died in this hospital,” Hasan Mushrif added.

Raj Thackeray, the chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party, took a dig at the state government, stating that the “health of the state is on a ventilator” under the “three-engine” government of BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena.

He expressed his condolences for the unfortunate deaths and highlighted the reported shortage of medicines in government hospitals throughout the state.

Emphasizing that these incidents weren’t limited to Nanded but were occurring elsewhere as well, the MNS chief called for urgent action to address the dire healthcare situation.

