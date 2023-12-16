Home

Maharashtra

6 Killed In Horrific Collision Between Truck And Car In Nagpur’s Sonkhamb

6 Killed In Horrific Collision Between Truck And Car In Nagpur’s Sonkhamb

According to reports, the collision happened around 1:30 am in the night. All 6 people, who were from the same village, in the Scorpio died.

6 Killed In Horrific Collision Between Truck And Car In Nagpur's Sonkhamb

Nagpur: Six people died after a truck rammed into a car at Sonkhamb in Katol taluka, Nagpur, late Friday night. Seven persons in the car were travelling from Nagpur towards Katol when a truck hit the car hard. The injured has been admitted to the trauma centre at the government medical hospital in Nagpur.

Trending Now

According to reports, the collision happened around 1:30 am in the night. All 6 people, who were from the same village, in the Scorpio died. The deceased have been identified as Ajay Dashrath Chikhle (45), Vitthal Digambar Thote (45), Sudhakar Ramchandra Mankar (42), Ramesh Omkar Helonde (48), Mayur Moreshwar Ingle (26) and Vaibhav Sahebrao Chikhle (32).

You may like to read

Maharashtra | Six people died after a truck rammed into a car at Sonkhamb in Katol taluka, Nagpur, late last night. The injured have been admitted to the trauma centre at the government medical hospital in Nagpur: Nagpur Rural Police (Pic Source: Nagpur Rural Police) pic.twitter.com/MHuLdtYywk — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.