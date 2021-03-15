Nagpur lockdown news: Nagpur is the first city India which is going under a complete lockdown since the government lifted restrictions in June, 2020. Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government announced that it is imposing a week-long lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21. The order for complete lockdown in Nagpur to contain coronavirus cases came into force on Monday (after midnight) and will go on till Sunday midnight. However, essential services will continue to operate across the district. Also Read - Maharashtra Government Likely to Announce Lockdown-Like Restrictions For Mumbai And Parts of State Tomorrow

Here is all you need to know about lockdown restrictions in Nagpur, what’s allowed and what is not allowed: Also Read - Maharashtra Reports Over 16,000 Fresh Covid Cases, Night Curfew Imposed in Latur District

Shops selling essential commodities such as vegetables, fruits, milk, and medicines will remain open.

Liquor stores will be closed but people can purchase alcohol online.

Private offices will remain shut till Next Monday (March 22).

Government offices will function at a capacity of 25 per cent.

Nearly 3,000 police personnel have been deployed across Nagpur. Police will be mointoring uneccessary traffic movement and that non-essential shops and offices remain closed.

Hospitals will be functioning as normal.

People will be allowed to go to hospital for taking their doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Ahead of the lockdown, people thronged liquor shops and markets during the past weekend and flouted social distancing norms. Hundreds of people were seen flouting social distancing norms at a cotton market in the city on Friday night. Also Read - WATCH VIDEO: As Nagpur Heads For Week-long Lockdown, Large Crowd Seen at Sitabuldi And Cotton Market | See Photos

As the lockdown began on Monday (March 15), several people were out and about for jogging and exercising even amid a complete lockdown when unnecessary movement of people is restricted.

Maharashtra: People come out to jog and exercise in Nagpur amid complete lockdown announced in the city, from March 15th to March 21st in light of a rise in #COVID19 cases here. Nagpur reported 2,252 new cases yesterday. pic.twitter.com/BjrxuWXrwq — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

However, most roads in the city wore a deserted look, similar to the last lockdown.