Nagpur Lockdown News: Amid week-long complete lockdown in Nagpur, Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut issued fresh guidelines and said restaurant will remain open till 7 PM in the district, while online food delivery will be allowed till 11 PM. In the safety guidelines, the minister said that schools and colleges will remain closed till 31 March in Nagpur. However, the scheduled examinations will be conducted with COVID-19 guidelines in place. Also Read - No Lockdown in Gujarat Now, Says CM Vijay Rupani; Urges People to Follow Safety Guidelines

In the guidelines, he further added that restrictions will continue in Nagpur till March 31, and the vegetables and other essentials shops will remain open till 4 PM. The guidelines have been issued at a time when Nagpur is under complete lockdown from March 15 to 21. Also Read - Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2021 To be Held in Same Schools, no Practical Exam For Class 10: Govt Issues Fresh Guidelines

On Saturday, Nagpur district reported 3679 new COVID-19 cases, 1594 recoveries, and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Imran Khan, Pakistan PM, Tests Positive For Coronavirus Day After Taking Chinese Vaccine Jab

On Friday, as many as 3,235 people tested positive for coronavirus, while 35 died of the infection in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district. With the addition of the latest cases and fatalities, the count of infections in the district has risen to 1,85,787 and the toll has reached 4,563. At least 1,245 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 1,55,655.

During the lockdown in Nagpur, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar visited some of the main roads reviewed the implementation of the lockdown. According to the district administration, unnecessary movement of people will not be allowed on streets.

Apart from this, 99 mobile patrolling vehicles, two companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), six platoons of the RCP (riot control police) and 500 Home Guards were deployed for proper implementation of the lockdown.