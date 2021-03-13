Nagpur: Maharashtra’s Nagpur has been witnessing a spike in Coronavirus cases and a complete lockdown will soon be in place to curb the upward curve. Despite the alarming pandemic situation in the city, a large number of people were seen shopping at Sitabuldi Main Road yesterday. It must be noted that a complete lockdown will be imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Also Read - Nagpur Lockdown: Complete Lockdown From March 15-21 Due to Rise in Corona Cases | What's Allowed, What's Shut

Sitabuldi Main Road (Fashion Market) is a popular attraction for the people in the city as it a one-stop market for pocket-friendly products.

Further, a big crowd was also seen in Cotton Market in Nagpur. People flocked to Cotton Market in Nagpur ahead of a week-long lockdown. In pictures tweeted by ANI, the crowd is seen congesting the streets and violating social-distancing norms.

#WATCH Nagpur's Sitabuldi Main Road full of shoppers despite rising COVID19 cases Complete lockdown to be imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21 pic.twitter.com/Cs6cvfdEKB — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

“Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue,” Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut had said announcing the lockdown in the area.

Essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops, milk, and essential services will continue to function. Liquor can be purchased online during the lockdown in Nagpur.

Nagpur division has reported 1,729 fresh coronavirus cases. The total caseload in the region stands at 2,48,912. A total of 4,893 people have died due to the covid infection.