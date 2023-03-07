Home

Nagpur Man Dies After Taking Viagra Pills. Here’s The Mistake He Made Which Cost Him His Life

The man had met up with a female friend at a hotel and took two Viagra pills while drinking alcohol.

Nagpur Man Dies After Taking Viagra Pills: In a rare case, a 41-year-old Nagpur man died after popping two Viagra pills while drinking alcohol, a report by news.au.com said, citing a study published in the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine. The report claimed that the man was with a woman when he took two 50mg tablets of sildenafil, which is sold under the brand name Viagra. The man had no past medical condition but he was consuming alcohol when he took those pills.

The following day, the man felt a bit of “uneasiness” to which he did not pay any heed. He was also vomiting, and his female friend urged him to seek medical help. However, the man chose to ignore her suggestion citing he has experienced such problems in the past too. Soon, his condition worsened and then he was rushed to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead. According to the study, the man died of a cerebrovascular haemorrhage, which is when oxygen delivery to the brain is reduced.

“A 41-year-old male with no significant past medical and surgical history was staying at a hotel room with a female friend; he had consumed 2 tablets of sildenafil (50 mg each) and alcohol at night. The next morning, he developed uneasiness following which he was taken to the Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” the study read.

Once the post-mortem results came, the doctors found a 300g mass of clotted blood. They concluded that a mixture of alcohol and medication, as well as pre-existing high-blood pressure, led to his death.

The authors of the study stated that they published this rare case in order to raise awareness about the risks of taking erectile dysfunction medication without medical advice.

