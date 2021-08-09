Nagpur: A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 35-year-old roommate in Dabha area of Nagpur in Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI quoting the police on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night after an argument broke out between Raju Nandeshwar and the accused Devansh Waghode who shared a rented room, said an official.Also Read - 45 Cases of Delta Plus Variant Reported in Maharashtra So Far, Maximum 13 From Jalgaon; 6 in Mumbai

Waghode allegedly stabbed Nandeshwar in his head using a sharp object, killing him on the spot. He then dumped the body in an open plot, cleaned up the room and slept off like nothing had happened, the official further said.

Both Nandeshwar and Waghode worked as car mechanics in a garage. The incident came to light after some locals spotted a body lying on the ground near the room. Waghode was booked on the charge of murder under the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

(Based on PTI inputs)