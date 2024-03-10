Home

Nagpur SHOCKER: Youth Rapes Teen, Films Act, Sends Video To Victim’s Father; Arrested

A 16-year-old girl was raped by her 20-year-old 'boyfriend' in Nagpur on the pretext of marriage who also filmed the act and send the video to her father.

Nagpur Rape: In a shocking and shameful incident, a teenage girl was allegedly raped her purported ‘boyfriend’ who also filmed the act and later forwarded a video clip of the alleged sexual assault to the victim’s father in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

According to the police, the accused, identified as 20-year-old Prajyot Harihar Baondole, allegedly raped the 16-year-old victim on the pretext of marriage and also filmed the sexual assault on his mobile phone. The accused then sent the video clip to the girl’s father on messaging app WhatsApp after his relationship with victim soured, the police said.

Giving details, an official said that Baondole, a resident of Shanti Nagar area, was in a relationship with the teenager for a few months but it had soured recently.

“Promising to “marry” her, he recently got intimate with the minor and filmed the act. The accused, a B.Com student, then forwarded the clip to her father through WhatsApp,” said the official.

A complaint was filed against the accused by the girl’s father, based on which the accused was arrested and charged with rape under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

The accused has been also been booked under the IT Act, they said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

Woman raped, filmed in Ghaziabad by man using false identity

In a similar incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district was allegedly raped and filmed by a man who befriended her by using a false identity.

As per the police, the woman alleged that the man introduced himself as Ankit– a Hindu and claimed to be employed as a salesman in Noida. However, it was later revealed that his real name is Talib Hasan– a Muslim.

Hasan, who has been arrested by the police, also allegedly clicked objectionable videos and photographs of the woman threatened to post these on social media, said an official.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that the man called her to a hotel a few months back and raped her.

“The accused made videos, clicked photographs with the woman in an objectionable state. An FIR was lodged on Saturday on the complaint filed by the victim at the Crossings Republic Police Station,” ACP (Wave City) Saloni Agarwal said.

The victim also alleged that them accused threatened to share her obscene videos and photos on social media if she did not bow to her demands, Agarwal added.

The accused is a native of Moradabad district and was currently living in Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

