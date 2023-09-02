Home

Nagpur Techie Duped Of Rs 42 Lakh In Online ‘Task Fraud’, Probe On: Maharashtra Police

The victim, an IT professional from Nagpur, was scammed of Rs 42 lakh by cyber fraudsters who enticed him engage in completing tasks online to make easy money.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

Nagpur: A man in Maharashtra’s Nagpur was duped of over Rs 42 lakhs by online scammers who lured him to complete various tasks on the internet to make some easy cash. According to the police, the victim, Praful Ragrao Gondekar, an IT professional, was contacted by the fraudsters on WhatsApp and asked to complete online tasks to make money.

A senior official said the matter came to light earlier this week when Gondekar (30), approached the Cyber police station with a complaint, following which an offence under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology (IT) Act was registered.

Giving details, the official said that Gondekar had received a link for an online part-time job on WhatsApp and he was added to a chat group named “LY online trading D101”, which had 35 members,

The victim was informed on chat that the members had profited significantly from the investments they made. The cyber fraudsters encouraged him to register on a website by promising him substantial profits, the official said.

The victim registered himself on the website, but could not make any money. He was asked to perform several such tasks since June, but he lost money each time he failed to complete the work, he said.

Gondekar lost Rs 42.55 lakh to fraudsters in two months, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

