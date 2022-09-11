Nagpur: In a heinous case if crime, a 22-year-old man and his mother from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh have been booked in connection with the rape of a teen girl from Jaripatka in Nagpur, reported news agency PTI quoting a police official on Sunday. The girl is part of an event management firm and had gone to Bhopal in May where she met accused Abhishek Kuril, who lured her into a relationship and raped her, the official said.Also Read - Swiggy Delivery Boy Dies After Minor Driving SUV Hits His Bike In Delhi

"The accused's mother Rajni (45) has also been booked as the two forced the girl to have physical relationships with other men as well, as per the complainant. He also uploaded her obscene photographs on social media after stealing her mobile phone," the official said.

The mother-son duo has been booked for rape, criminal intimidation and other offences and efforts were on to arrest them, the Jaripatka police station official said.

(With PTI inputs)