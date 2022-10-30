Nagpur-Pune Distance By Road: Travel time is one of the primary things we check before packing for an adventurous road trip. Hours on the road determine the entire itinerary of one’s travel journey. Good news for Nagpur-Pune travellers! Soon people will be ale to cover the distance from 14 to 8hours. Taking cognizance of the inconvenience caused to commuters, Union highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced via his Twitter handle today that travel time for commuters from Nagpur to Pune will soon be reduced to 8 hours only.Also Read - Bizarre! Pune Court Asks Women Lawyers To Refrain From Arranging Hair in Courtroom, Sparks Online Outrage

He tweeted, Nagpur to Pune journey will be possible in eight hours! Considering the inconvenience to commuters currently traveling from Nagpur to Pune, the Nagpur-Mumbai Samridhi Mahamarg will be connected to the newly proposed Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Access Control Green Expressway near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad)."

NAGPUR TO PUNE IN 8 HOURS VIA ROAD | KEY POINTS

Nagpur-Mumbai Samridhi Mahamarg will be connected to the newly proposed Pune-Aurangabad Access Control Green Expressway

He further added that the road will be constructed with a completely new alignment by NHAI.

This will make it possible to travel from Pune to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) in two and half hours and from Nagpur to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) in five and half hours through Samruddhi Mahamarg.”

Nagpur-Mumbai Samriddhi Mahamarg will be 701 km long, directly connecting 10 districts, 26 talukas and around 392 villages.

It will have a speed limit of 150 km which will bring Nagpur and Mumbai within 8 hours reach. Thus, travel time from Mumbai to Aurangabad will be 4 hours and from Aurangabad to Nagpur, another 4 hours.

It will connect several industrial areas, the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) , the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), dry ports of Wardha and Jalna and Mumbai's JNPT. The expressway was to be inaugurated in May but it got delayed. Some reports state that PM Modi will inaugurate it after Diwali.

There will be 8 lanes, 4 on each side. In case there is a need to increase lanes on either side, a provision has been made in the center of the expressway.