‘Bar Codes Behind Chairs’: Congress’s Innovative Idea For Crowdfunding In Nagpur’s Mega Rally

Nagpur: The Congress party, gearing up for next year’s Lok Sabha elections, has adopted a unique approach to fundraising, as seen in the mega rally held in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Thursday. The grand old party placed barcodes behind the chairs for crowdfunding during the rally. Attendees of ‘Hain Taiyyar Hum’ just had to scan the QR codes, and they would be directed to a page where they could fund and support the party. This unique approach is part of the Congress’s ‘Donate for Desh’ campaign, a crowdfunding initiative launched earlier this month.

