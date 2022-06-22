Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday rubbished the reports of Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation as chief minister of Maharashtra. ‘Nahi, Bilkul Nahi (No, of course not), Thorat reacted when asked whether Thackeray will resign today from his position.Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray To Address State Via Facebook Live Amid Reports of Resignation As Maharashtra CM

Earlier, repots had suggested that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray might offer to resign after a Cabinet meeting at 5 PM on Wednesday. If reports are to be believed, the Chief Minister will meet party MPs and MLAs after the cabinet meeting later in the day wherein he may announce to step down from his post.

This comes after Shiv Sena's dissident leader Eknath Shinde asserted that 40 MLAs from Maharashtra have accompanied him to Guwahati in Assam. The Shiv Sena legislators have rebelled against the party, plunging the tripartite MVA government, comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress, into a crisis.

Earlier, the MLAs were taken to Surat in Gujarat from Mumbai on Tuesday, and the decision to shift them to Guwahati was taken on security grounds, said reports.