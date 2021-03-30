Nanded: After being denied permission to hold a Hola Mohalla procession due to the COVID-19 situation, a mob of around sword-wielding 300 Sikhs charged at police in Maharashtra’s Nanded on Monday, officials said. At least four policemen were injured in the attack and several vehicles were damaged, officials said. Also Read - Granthi of RK Puram Gurudwara in Delhi Dies After Being Hit With Tabla, Wife Injured

A viral video showed the sword-wielding mob barging out of the gurudwara, breaking the barricades put up by police and attacking the policemen. Also Read - Afghanistan: Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Attack on Sikh Gathering at Gurdwara in Kabul, 27 Killed

“Permission for the Hola Mohalla public procession was not granted due to the pandemic. The gurdwara committee was informed and they had assured us that they would abide by our directives and hold the event inside the gurdwara premises,” Nanded Range DIG Nisar Tamboli said.

“However, when the Nishan Sahib was brought at the gate around 4 pm, several participants started arguing and over 300 youth stormed out of the gate, broke the barricades and began attacking the policeman,” he said.

Tamboli said the condition of one of the four constables was serious.

He said six vehicles of police were damaged by the mob.

Tamboli said an FIR will be registered against at least 200 people under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntary causing hurt with dangerous weapons), 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and for rioting.

“Those involved in violence will be arrested,” he added.

Nishan Sahib is a triangular saffron-coloured flag furling outside a gurdwara on a steel pole covered with a saffron-coloured cloth. The flag also has an insignia called Khanda in the middle, which includes two swords and a chakra.

Hola Mohalla (Hola) is a Sikh festival that comes a day after Holi.

Unlike Holi, when people sprinkle the coloured powder on each other, Hola Mohalla is an occasion for Sikhs to demonstrate their martial skills.

Nanded is an important Sikh pilgrimage centre as it is home to a sacred shrine, the Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchal Nagar Sahib. It was here that the 10th and last Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh (1666-1708), anointed the holy book Guru Granth Sahib as the eternal Guru of Sikhism and spent the last 14 months of his life.

(With inputs from PTI)