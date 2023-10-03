Home

Maharashtra

Nanded Tragedy: Congress Claims 7 More Deaths in 24 Hrs, Panel Formed to Probe Matter

Nanded Tragedy: Congress Claims 7 More Deaths in 24 Hrs, Panel Formed to Probe Matter

Nanded Tragedy: A three-member expert committee, which was formed to probe the matter on Monday, will be submitting its report on Tuesday afternoon.

Nanded Hospital Dean denied medical negligence as cause of deaths of 24 patients in Nanded.

Mumbai: In a span of 24 hours, a total of 24 patients including 12 infants died at a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Nanded. Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Tuesday claimed that seven more patients have died in the hospital since yesterday. Taking to X, Chavan said, “Death toll continues in Nanded. 7 more patients unfortunately died in Government Medical College Hospital since yesterday. 4 children are also included in the dead. The state government should determine the responsibility.”

Trending Now

In the meantime, a three-member expert committee, which was formed to probe the matter on Monday, will be submitting its report on Tuesday afternoon.

You may like to read

Talking about the 24 deaths in the hospital, Dr Wakode, Dean of Doctor Shanakarrao Chavan Hospital, Nanded, said six male and female infants have died in the last 24 hours and added that 12 adults died due to various ailments like snake bites, phosphorous poisoning etc.

On the death of 24 patients in Dr Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital in Nanded, Minister of Medical Education of Maharashtra, Hasan Mushrif said, “Patients come to this hospital from far-off places as they cannot pay bills in private hospitals…I will visit the hospital right now. I have been told that there was no shortage of medicine or doctors, but still, such an incident took place. I will take stock of the incident and investigate the reason behind this. We have formed a committee to investigate this…”

#WATCH | Mumbai | On the death of 24 patients in Dr Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital in Nanded, Minister of Medical Education of Maharashtra, Hasan Mushrif says "We will carry out a thorough investigation. I have briefed Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM… pic.twitter.com/SXLUaWNuoN — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

mmm

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES