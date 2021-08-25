Mumbai: A day after the arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane in Mumbai for threatening to ‘slap’ Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, an old video started doing rounds on social media platforms where CM Thackeray could be heard saying Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath “should be beaten with chappal”.Also Read - Won't Arrest Narayan Rane, Maharashtra Govt Tells Bombay HC; Next Hearing on Sept 17

The video, recorded during a Shiv Sena rally in 2018, went viral on social media today amid protests outside the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Central minister’s residence at Juhu in Mumbai, other places in Thane, Raigad, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Ratnagiri and other towns, waving blacks flags, raising anti-Rane slogans and demanding his sacking from the Union Cabinet. Also Read - Delhi to Mumbai by Train in Just 12 Hours Soon – All You Need to Know

“Look at the way Yogi came. Like an inflated balloon, it keeps going up in the air. He is just like that. As soon as he came, he went to garland Maharaj’s photo, but with chappal on his feet. It feels like he should be beaten with the same chappal. Do you even deserve to stand in front of Maharaj?” Thackeray can be heard saying in Marathi in his rally speech from 2018. Also Read - Viral Video: 89-Year-Old Dadi Dances to Badshah's 'Baawla' With Her Grandson, Impresses With Her Energy | Watch

“This is the way Maharaj is being insulted. And he is insulted not just by yogi. This is BJP’s blood… How can he become the chief minister if he is a yogi? If he is a yogi, he should have left everything and gone into a cave. You call yourself a Yogi after sitting on a chief minister’s chair? …When he comes to Maharashtra from Uttar Pradesh he should be told about the relations between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

“When Gagbhatt had come from there, he had given so much of respect to Shivaji Maharaj during the coronation ceremony,” Thackeray added, as heard in the video.

Narayan Rane’s Arrest

Rane was arrested on Tuesday evening — a first-ever for the state — after multiple cases were filed against him in various districts for his ‘slap slur’ targeting Thackeray.

Angry Rane supporters and BJP activists raised anti-Maharashtra government slogans and threatened to block roads and highways till his “illegal arrest” was cancelled.

Raigad Magistrate later granted him bail around 8 hours after the dramatic arrest by a police posse from his camp in Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri.

Reacting to his arrest, BJP chief JP Nadda called it a “violation of constitutional values” and said that the party will continue to fight democratically. Meanwhile, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier dropped hints at the upcoming possibilities, stating that if Rane gets arrested, the party has kept a Plan B ready to carry forward the ongoing ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’.