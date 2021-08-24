Mumbai: Union Minister Narayan Rane was on Tuesday night granted bail after being produced before a magistrate court at Mahad in Raigad district, some 160 km from Mumbai. Earlier in the day, he was arrested for his controversial remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Rane was produced before magistrate Shaikhbabaso Patil by the Mahad police. Rane was facing four FIRs across Maharashtra over his remark that he would have slapped Uddhav Thackeray over the latter’s alleged ignorance of the year of India’s independence.Also Read - We Will Not Be Scared: BJP Chief JP Nadda Slams Uddhav Govt Over Narayan Rane's Arrest

Earlier in the day, he was arrested by the Ratnagiri police and taken to Mahad in Raigad district. The FIR at Mahad was registered under IPC sections 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace) and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief). Also Read - Narayan Rane Arrested in Ratnagiri For Remarks on Uddhav, Sena Workers Stage Protest in Mumbai | Top Developments

Rane was taken into custody at Golwali, the ancestral village of former RSS chief Sadashivrao Golwalkar ‘Guuji’ in Ratnagiri district during his `Jan Ashirwad Yatra’, and taken to Sangameshwar police station. He was then handed over to Raigad police around 2.45 pm in connection with the FIR registered at Mahad, 160 km from Mumbai. Also Read - Union Minister Narayan Rane Faces Arrest Over 'Slap Thackeray' Comment; Sena-BJP Workers Clash in Mumbai | Watch

Rane defends remark: Rane defended his remarks against Thackeray, saying he hasn’t committed any crime by making them. On media reportage of his ‘imminent arrest’ in the case, Rane said hours before his arrest that he was not a normal’ man and cautioned the media against such reportage. “I haven’t committed any crime. You should verify and show it on TV or else I will file a case against you (media). Despite not committing any crime, the media is showing speculative news about my ‘imminent’ arrest. Do you think I am a normal (ordinary) man,” Rane said.

Sena, BJP workers clash: On the other hand, Rane’s supporters staged protests near the Sangameshwar police station after the arrest. In Mumbai, activists of Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Sena, and the BJP clashed with each other near Rane’s residence on the Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz (West). Stones were pelted from both sides, following which police used cane-charge to disperse the agitators, an official said, adding heavy police security was deployed outside Rane’s residence.

JP Nadda slams Maha govt: Slamming the Maharashtra government, BJP president JP Nadda said Rane’s arrest was violative of constitutional values, and his party will not be cowed down by such actions. In a tweet, Nadda said the “huge” response the BJP has received in its ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ has jolted its rivals. “We fight democratically. The yatra will continue,” he said.

Rane moves Bombay HC: Earlier in the day, Rane had approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the FIRs registered against him in parts of Maharashtra over his remarks against Thackeray, and sought protection from arrest. A court in Ratnagiri rejected Rane’s anticipatory bail application.