Mumbai: In a major development, Union Minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday moved Bombay High Court, seeking protection from arrest over remarks on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In the Bombay High Court, he also sought quashing of FIRs lodged against him over the matter.

The BJP leader also sought an interim order granting him protection from arrest or any coercive action. It must be noted that the petition from the Union minister was mentioned before a division bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar, seeking an urgent hearing on Tuesday itself.

The bench, however, refused to hear it and said mentioning (of the petition) was not allowed and asked the lawyer to follow the procedure.

Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane moves Bombay High Court seeking quashing of FIRs against him over his remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (file photo) pic.twitter.com/HjBLEeqF7F — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

“File an application before the Registry department seeking urgent hearing and then we will consider,” the court said.

The petition has challenged the FIRs lodged against Rane in Pune, Nashik and Mahad in Raigad.

Notably, Rane landed in controversy over his remarks about slapping CM Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence.

“It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,” Rane had said during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Raigad district on Monday.

Following his remarks, a complaint was lodged against Rane by Nashik city Shiv Sena unit chief at the Cyber police station there.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Rane in Nashik under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 505(2) (mischief), 153-B (1)(c) (remarks likely to cause disharmony, or feeling of enmity or hatred or ill-will), a police official told news agency PTI.

Earlier in the day, Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey issued orders for the immediate arrest of Rane after an FIR was registered against him in the north Maharashtra city over his remarks.

As per the order, a team of Nashik Police left in the morning for Ratnagiri district, where Rane is currently carrying out his ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’.