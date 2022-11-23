3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Maharashtra’s Nashik

The movement of tectonic plates under the earth's surface was felt around 4 am in 89 kilometres west of Nashik. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

Earthquake news today: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale was felt near Nashik in Maharashtra in the early hours of Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. According to the NCS, the movement of tectonic plates under the earth’s surface was felt around 4 am in 89 kilometres west of Nashik. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-11-2022, 04:04:35 IST, Lat: 19.95 and Long: 72.94, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 89km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, India,” tweeted National Center for Seismology.

Earlier on Wednesday, earthquake tremors were felt across Himachal Pradesh at around 9:30 PM. According to the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground and the magnitude was recorded at 4.1.