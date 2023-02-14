Home

Maharashtra

Nashik-Pune Highway Accident: Speeding SUV Crushes 5 Women To Death, Injures 3

The incident occurred when a group of 17 women was crossing the highway at around 10.45 pm near Shiroli village, about 50 km from Pune, to reach a marriage hall for catering work, an official said.

Speeding SUV mows down 5 women, injures 3 on Nashik-Pune highway (Representative image)

Pune: In tragic news coming from Pune, five women were killed while three others were injured after an SUV rammed into a group crossing Nashik-Pune Highway. The incident occurred when a group of 17 women was crossing the highway at around 10.45 pm near Shiroli village, about 50 km from Pune, to reach a marriage hall for catering work, an official said.

“These women had come from Pune for catering work at a marriage hall located along the Pune-Nashik highway. While they were crossing the highway, an SUV crashed into them. After the accident, the SUV driver sped ahead before taking a U-turn and driving back towards Pune,” said a police officer from Khed police station.

Two women were dead on the spot while three others died on reaching the hospital. Currently, three women are undergoing treatment at a hospital nearby.

A case has been registered against an unidentified SUV driver and a probe is on.

