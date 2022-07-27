Nashik: A tribal girl student at a state-run boarding facility in Maharashtra’s Nashik district has alleged a male teacher stopped her and other girls having menstruation from planting trees during a plantation drive held last week in the school. The girl’s complaint has prompted the Tribal Development Department to order an inquiry. In her complaint application, the class 12 student of the science faculty claimed the teacher had told her and others that trees will not grow and burn if girls with periods planted them. The girl is a student of the secondary and higher secondary Ashram school for girls at Devgaon in Trimbakeshwar taluka housing around 500 students.Also Read - Smash The Patriarchy: Hundreds of Homes in UP's Muzaffarnagar Install Nameplates With Daughters' Names

“Statements of all, including the students from the girl’s class, teachers, the superintendent and the principal will be taken and an inquiry will be conducted,” Additional Commissioner, Sandeep Golait said. Also Read - UP Man Throws 2-year-old Daughter From Terrace After Wife Gives Birth to Another Girl

On Wednesday, Nashik district additional collector and TDD project officer Varsha Meena met the girl at the school and asked about her problems. The teacher had told the girls not to go near trees as the saplings planted last year did not grow due to menstruation. Also Read - Keep calm it's a girl! Ahmedabad hospital to deliver baby girls free of charge to save girl child

Bhagwan Madhe, Nashik district secretary, Shramjeevi Sanghatna said, “The girl couldn’t oppose the male teacher as he is her class teacher and had threatened her that 80 per cent of assessment marks are in the hands of school authorities.” He claimed the school has also made the Urine Pregnancy Test (UGP) compulsory for admission though there is no such rule and made students bear the cost.

Madhe said he spoke to Golait over the phone and submitted a memorandum against the concerned teacher by visiting Adivasi Vikas Bhavan in Nashik with the girl on July 26.

“The teacher used to taunt the complainant and other girls. Students at the school have other complaints as well such as the unavailability of warm water to bathe and mattresses to sleep on,” he told PTI.