Mumbai: One person died after a four-storey building collapsed late Saturday night at Bonkode village in Kopar Khairane area of ​​Navi Mumbai. The incident reportedly occurred around 10.30 last night and fire department officials rushed to the spot immediately.Also Read - Indore Bags Cleanest City Of India Award For 6th Time In A Row. See Which Other Cities Made It To The List

A fire official, Purushottam Jadhav said that a body was found on Sunday morning but it has not been identified so far. “We have called the people of the building to identify it. Our team is engaged in the rescue work, investigation underway,” said Jadhav. Also Read - Roof of Two-storeyed Building Collapses in UP's Deoria, 3 Rescued

The fire official further added that about 32 people staying inside the building had come out just before the collapse. However, 8 people were still inside the building when it collapsed. They were evacuated immediately. “Our team is engaged in the rescue work, investigating underway,” added Jadhav. Also Read - 1 Killed, Several Injured as Shuttering of Under-construction Building Collapses in Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar

More details awaited