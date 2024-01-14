Home

Good News! Navi Mumbai International Airport To Be Operational From This Date; Here’s All You Need To Know

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to become operational by March 2025; 55-60 percent of the project is complete. Read to know all details..

New Delhi: Mumbai is one of the most populated and most popular cities of India and as the saying goes, this is the city ‘that never sleeps’. With the country’s top business tycoons, film industry and important ports housing here, the city is always busy. If you are a Mumbaikar, then you must be aware that a brand new airport in the Maharashtra capital, Navi Mumbai International Airport is under construction. If you are awaiting details regarding its opening date, then there’s good news for you! The Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to become operational by March 2025; till date, 55-60 percent of the total work of the project has been completed. Read further for all latest updates with respect to the Navi Mumbai Airport…

Navi Mumbai International Airport Opening Date

As mentioned earlier, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to open for commercial usage in March 2025. In a press conference on January 13, 2024 Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced that the Navi Mumbai International Airport will open by March 31, 2025. The investment made in the project is Rs 18,000 Crore and till now, 55-60 percent of the project is completed. The minister has said that the target to begin airport operations internally, is December, 2024 but that is ‘an over-estimated one that cannot be met’ while the ‘realistic projection with a surprise in cache, if it is completed before time’, is March 2025.

Navi Mumbai International Airport Latest Update

The Navi Mumbai International Airport project is being developed by the Adani Group headed by Gautam Adani and is being constructed in a total of five phases. The airport is expected to cater to a footfall of nine crore passengers per annum and the first two phases will have a capacity of two crore passengers/annum. The project began in 2018 and is expected to be completed by 2025; by this time, it will have four terminals and two runways.

The budget of the Navi Mumbai International Airport project, as mentioned before, is Rs 18,000 crore. However, during the press conference, when Scindia was quizzed about the same, he said that the authorities will do whatever it takes for the project to be completed, “even if it goes to Rs 20,000 Crore… so the issue is not the capex amount.”

(Inputs from PTI)

