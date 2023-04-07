Home

Navi Mumbai To Witness 24-Hour Water Cut From April 10-11

Areas that fall under the Navi Mumbai civic body and Kamothe and Kharghar will be affected for 24 hours.

Water Supply Shortage In Navi Mumbai: Water supply will be cut across Navi Mumbai from April 10 to April 11 due to several maintenance and repair works. Areas that fall under the Navi Mumbai civic body and Kamothe and Kharghar will be affected for 24 hours. During this downtime, several maintenance works like shifting the Morbe main pipeline at Chikhale for the Karjat-Panvel Railway line, crossing the water supply mainline at the Diva-Panvel Railway line below the Expressway bridge at Kalamboli, as well as maintenance work of the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant and Morbe Dam to Digha main pipeline will be taken up.

Therefore, the water supply from the Bhokarpada water Treatment plant will remain shut from April 10 morning 10.00 am to April 11, morning 10.00 am.

Accordingly, the citizens of NMMC, Kamothe and Kharghar nodes have been urged to cooperate with the NMMC by conserving and using water sparingly during this period.

The authorities have asked the residents of these areas to store sufficient keeping in mind the shortage of water supply. Moreover, on Tuesday too, the water supply will be at low pressure.

