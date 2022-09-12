New Delhi: A school bus carrying students caught fire in Kharghar area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai township on Monday. The incident took place around 11.30 am in Sector No. 15 of Kharghar.Also Read - KRK Deletes His 'Back For My Vengeance' Tweet, Says 'I've Forgotten Whatever Bad Happened With Me'

There was no report of any injury, a fire official said. Four students of a school, a staffer and a driver were present in the vehicle when it caught fire. Also Read - Mumbai School Peon Held For Sexually Harassing 15-Year-Old Girl: Police

After being alerted, fire personnel rushed to the spot. A water tanker was also pressed into service. Also Read - Remember Hollywood Movie 'Taken'? This Mumbai Man Rescued Kidnapped Daughter From UP in Similar Style

The fire was doused within 15 minutes, the official said, adding that no injury has been reported.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.