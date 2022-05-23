New Delhi: The Turbhe MIDC police have arrested a 27-year-old man, Manoj Pulvanath Medak, for stabbing his 20-year-old roommate, Debajit Dhandhiram Charoh in Navi Mumbai. Medak stabbed Charoh in the neck after an argument over cleaning the house on Friday.Also Read - Assam Flood: Death Toll Rises To 24, More Than 7 Lakh People Affected, Several Trains Cancelled Till June | Details Inside

According to the police, Charoh would consume alcohol and ask Medak to do the household work and this would result in serious and violent arguments. This time, Charoh threw a wooden plank at Medak during the fight after which Medak stabbed him. Also Read - Assam: Locals Set Batadrava Police Station On Fire In Nagaon After Man Allegedly Dies In Custody

Police sources say that Charoh was addicted to alcohol and used to bully Medak and force him to do the housework. Also Read - Over 500 Families Live On Railway Tracks In Assam Amid Floods

The accused and the victim both hail from Assam and stayed in a rented room in Mahape village. They worked as lab boys at a company in Mahape.

“They always argued over trivial matters. Charoh would always be drunk after work and ask Medak to do the household chores. This time, during the fight, Charoh threw a wooden plank at Medak. Medak got angry and stabbed Charoh on the neck with a kitchen knife. Charoh was critically injured and rushed to a municipal hospital by his other friends. He was declared dead on admission,” a police officer from Turbhe MIDC police station said.

Medak was arrested and has been remanded to police custody for five days.