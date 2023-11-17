Home

Congratulations Mumbaikars! Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 Service Begins; Check Route And Fare Details

The metro line stretching from Belapur to Pendhar encompasses a total of 11 stations, and the depot is situated at Taloja Panchanand.

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai’s first Metro line — the 11 km-long elevated stretch connecting Belapur and Pendhar — opened for public on Friday. As per the CIDCO release, the route will be open to the public without any official programme on the direction of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“The much awaited metro services will commence on line 1 between Belapur to Pendhar from November 17. Hearty congratulations to all Navi Mumbaikars. The Maharashtra government had given instructions to CIDCO that the metro should be made operational at the earliest for the citizens of Navi Mumbai. Accordingly, Metro services are being commenced without waiting for an official public programme,” the CM was quoted as saying in the release.

The metro line stretching from Belapur to Pendhar encompasses a total of 11 stations, and the depot is situated at Taloja Panchanand.

Navi Mumbai Metro routes and Timings:

Metro service starts on Friday between Pendhar to Belapur Terminal and Belapur Terminal to Pendhar at 3:00 PM. The last service for the day will be at 10:00 PM. Starting November 18, the first service between Pendhar to Belapur Terminal and Belapur Terminal to Pendhar will begin at 6:00 AM. The last service remains at 10:00 PM. The frequency of the metro service will be every 15 minutes.

Navi Mumbai Metro Fare:-

Fares for the metro service are structured based on distance travelled.

Rs 10 fare applies for distances ranging from 0 to 2 KM.

For 2 to 4 KM, the fare is Rs 15.

Traveling a distance of 4 to 6 KM incurs a fare of Rs 20.

Rs 25 is the fare for distances between 6 to 8 KM.

For 8 to 10 KM, the fare is Rs 30.

Distances beyond 10 KM will have a fare of Rs 40.

While welcoming the commencement of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1, a citizens’ group has also demanded extending suburban train services to Uran in a similar fashion, a report in TOI said .The tracks have been ready for a few months, but the commissioning of the second phase of the Belapur/Nerul-Uran train network, from Kharkopar to Uran, has been pending for some time.

