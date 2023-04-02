Home

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 To Become Reality In April: Stations, Fare, Route Map, Other Details Here

This metro corridor is 11.10 KM fully elevated and consists of 11 stations from Belapur to Pendhar. This Metro line will pass from Belapur in the north Navi Mumbai all the way to Pendhar in South Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai: The much-awaited first metro line to Navi Mumbai is all set to become operational this month as works on the remaining stations are in the final stage. According to City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), The Navi Mumbai Metro (NMM) Rail Corridor Line No 1 connecting Belapur to Pendhar has planned four elevated routes to strengthen the public transport system in Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 Stations

Belapur

Central Park

Panchnand

Pendhar Terminal

Pethapada

Science Park

Sector 7 Belapur

Sector 11 Kharghar

Sector 14 Kharghar

Sector 34 Kharghar

Utsav Chowk

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 Sub-Stations

Panchanand

Kharghar

The Navi Mumbai Metro would feature the smallest trains in the state, with three cars that can be expanded to six coaches. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has hired Maharashtra Metro Rail Company (Maha Metro) to operate services on Line 1 of the Navi Mumbai Metro project for a period of ten years.

The project, costing INR 3,063.63 crore, is being funded through internal accruals. The remaining stations are in the final stages of construction. Detailed project reports for Lines 2 and 3 have been approved, while the DPR for Line 4 is on hold.

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 Ticket Prices

The ticket will cost Rs 10 for a distance of 0-3 kilometres. It costs Rs 20 for 3-12 kilometres and Rs 30 for 12-18 kilometres. Furthermore, the ticket price for 18-24 kilometres is Rs 40, while the ticket price for 24-30 km is Rs 50.

Interesting Facts About Mumbai Metro

Only in India’s metro system are multiple lines owned by different parties.

The fastest in India to reach 250 million riders (957 days)

The first maximum allowable speed was set at 50 km/h, then it was gradually increased to 80 km/h.

Every train is equipped with a black box to aid in accident investigations.

The proposed plan for the Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1-A from CBD Belapur to Navi Mumbai International Airport is 7.99-km-long. The DPR is currently being prepared for future action.

