New Delhi: Aarohi Rana, 8-year-old daughter of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, recited Hanuman Chalisa at her residence in Amravati for the release of her parents from jail. "I pray to God that my parents are released soon," she said. The independent MP from Amravati was arrested on Saturday along with her MLA-husband Ravi Rana for announcing that she would chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai to "awaken his Hindutva" despite police orders against doing so.

The couple, now in jail, later withdrew their call, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai for an event. The Home Ministry sought a "factual report" from the Maharashtra government on Ms Rana's allegation about her arrest and "inhuman treatment" at Mumbai's Khar police station, a Home Ministry official said.

The move came after the Lok Sabha Privilege and Ethics Committee asked the Home Ministry to seek a report from the Maharashtra government.

The lawmaker couple has been charged with sedition besides promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.

The Lok Sabha MP has demanded strict action against Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and claimed the action against her and her husband was taken on directions of the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Rana was later moved to the Byculla women’s prison on April 24, Sunday evening. MLA Ravi Rana is lodged in Taloja Jail.

The Bombay high court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by the couple, seeking to quash the FIR against them in the Hanuman Chalisa row.

Incidentally, on June 9, 2021, the Bombay high court had cancelled Rana’s caste certificate saying it was obtained fraudulently using fabricated documents, and had also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on her.

(With inputs from agencies)