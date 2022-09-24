Mumbai: With Navratri and Durga Puja just days ahead, people have already switched on their festive gear and have started decking u their homes and are on shopping sprees, As the festivals inch closer, public transport also witness peak rush hours. Therefore, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) have announced to run additional services from September 26 to October 4.Also Read - Kolkata Metro To Run All Night Services On These Days During Durga Puja | Timings and Other Details Here

As people move around the city enjoying late garba nights and Durga Puja pandal hopping, there will be more AC e buses for travelers.

HO HO bus service in Open deck and AC bus during Navratri festival. pic.twitter.com/JCmPG19MPi — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) September 23, 2022

Ho-Ho Bus Service During Navratri