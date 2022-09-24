Mumbai: With Navratri and Durga Puja just days ahead, people have already switched on their festive gear and have started decking u their homes and are on shopping sprees, As the festivals inch closer, public transport also witness peak rush hours. Therefore, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) have announced to run additional services from September 26 to October 4.Also Read - Kolkata Metro To Run All Night Services On These Days During Durga Puja | Timings and Other Details Here
As people move around the city enjoying late garba nights and Durga Puja pandal hopping, there will be more AC e buses for travelers.
Ho-Ho Bus Service During Navratri
- BEST will ply additional services for Open deck in city and AC buses for the citizens in evening ohours till midnight or till traffic eases.
- Hop on-Hop Off will be operated un from the Gateway of India to Juhu Beach via Maharshi Karve Road, Tardeo, Haji Ali, Worli Seaface, Bandra SV Road, Linking Road, and Juhu Tara Road.
- Between Juhu Beach and Gorai Depot, the second route of AC buses will go through Juhu Bus Station, Mithibai College, JVPD, New Link Road, Mithchowkey, Orlem Church, SV Road, Borivili Station, and Gorai Depo.
- In Mumbai, Borivali, a Gujarati-heavy suburb, hosts the major acts, with Ghatkopar, Mulund, and Thane close behind.
- Bus fare for open deck services will be Rs 150 and for AC busthe fare wil be Rs 60 during Navratri festival period