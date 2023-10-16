Home

Maharashtra

Navratri 2023: Maharashtra Runs 26 Special Buses, Extends Metro Services; Check Routes, Timings

Navaratri 2023: The BEST said these buses will operate from Byculla, Mahalaxmi and a few other railway stations to Mahalaxmi temple.

These 26 BEST buses will ply from Sewree, Lalbaug and CP Tank among other places.

Navratri 2023: To give smooth travel to commuters during Navratri 2023 celebrations, the Maharashtra government decided to run 26 special buses and extend metro services throughout the nine days of the festival. The state government in a statement said the decision will help hundreds of people who travel during Navratri to participate in Dandiya, Garga and Durga Puja events.

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) said it will operate special buses from October 15 to 23, which will cater to the rush of devotees during ‘Mahalaxmi Yatra’ in the city.

Check Routes

The BEST said these buses will operate from Byculla, Mahalaxmi and a few other railway stations to Mahalaxmi temple. The 26 additional buses will ply from Sewree, Lalbaug and CP Tank among other places. These special buses will be deployed on route numbers 37, 57, 151, A-63, A-77, 83, A-357.

Metro Services To Extended

The state government has also extended metro services in Mumbai from October 19 to October 23 to help commuters attending dandiya events travel in late hours. These metro services have been extended to pave the way for citizens to enjoy long hours of celebration without having to worry about the troubles of traffic and the expenses of late-night travels.

“The festival of Navratri will demand many people to travel late at night, and we made this important decision to ensure their safety and comfort during their travels. It will bring a lot of benefits to the commuters, and this extension will be witnessed as a valuable decision by Mumbaikars as they can now enjoy the festival with much more enthusiasm,” the CMO said in a statement.

