Mumbai: In a suspected case of suicide, a 22-year-old Indian Navy sailor, posted onboard INS Betwa in Mumbai, was found dead inside a cabin of the ship with a bullet injury. According to the police, the incident took place around 9.30am and the deceased's service rifle was found next to his body. A Colaba police station officer said, "Around 9.30pm, the crew members are supposed to collect their rifles and show up for the attendance. Choudhary, who took his rifle minutes before, failed to attend it, and eventually, the crew started looking for him."

The police said that no suicide note has been found as yet. "INS Betwa has been at the Lion Gate harbor for the past six days," said an officer adding that, "We enquired his friends in the navy and they said that there was nothing abnormal in Choudhary's behaviour and he did not look stressed. He had returned from a leave two days ago."