NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Gets Death Threat on Phone Call, Case Filed

Notably, this is the second time that Sharad Pawar has received death threat.

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday received a death threat on a phone call and the call was made by one accused from Bihar for the second time at Pawar’s Silver Oak residence.

Police last time had let go the accused on the assurance that he would not repeat the same. However, the accused person allegedly threatened the NCP chief, saying he would kill him in Mumbai with a gun.

A case in this regard has been registered under section 294 (for the utterance of obscene words), 506(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).