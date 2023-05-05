Home

‘I Am With Saheb’: NCP’s Core Committee Passes Proposal Requesting Sharad Pawar To Continue To Lead Party

The committee comprises senior members like Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope and others.

New Delhi: NCP’s Core Committee today passed a proposal where they have requested party chief Sharad Pawar to continue to lead the party. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today held a core committee meeting, Friday (May 5) after party chief Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post.

A committee of senior NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, former Union minister Parful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal, began its meeting a few minutes before 11 am to decide on who will lead the party following their chief Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down earlier this week.

As the meeting was underway, several NCP workers wearing caps with the message “I am with saheb” demanded that NCP president Sharad Pawar reconsider his decision to step down as party chief.

#WATCH | NCP’s Core Committee meeting underway in Mumbai after party chief Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post. pic.twitter.com/HzfkpBqBJ2 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

Pawar on Tuesday sprang a surprise by announcing his decision to quit as president of the party he founded and headed since 1999 when he left the Congress to chart his own political course.

The announcement, made at an event, stumped leaders and workers of the 24-year-old party.

Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP and one of the stalwarts of the Opposition, had said he was stepping down as NCP chief but was not retiring from public life.

The announcement came amid speculation that Ajit Pawar and some MLAs may join hands with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, though the former deputy chief minister has refuted such talk by claiming he will be with the NCP till he is alive.

