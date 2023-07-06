Home

NCP Crisis: Sharad Proclaimed Undisputed President At Party Meet, Praful Patel Among 11 Rebel Leaders Expelled

Talking to newsmen, Sharad Pawar asserted: "I am the president of NCP,”, adding that the "truth will come out" on Ajit Pawar's claim of having majority.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar with party leader P.C. Chacko during an interaction with the media after NCP Working Committee meeting at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Thursday proclaimed himself as the undisputed President of the party even as 11 rebel leaders, including Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, were expelled at a meeting of the NCP’s Working Committee in New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters after the NCP Working Committee meet where rebel leaders who recently joined the Shiv Sena-BJP NDA government in Maharashtra, senior party leader P C Chacko said eight resolutions were passed in the meeting, news agency PTI reported.

Chacko said the entire cadre was behind NCP founder Sharad Pawar who has been elected as national president of the party, adding that they don’t take seriously claims of other who proclaim themselves as NCP president.

“NCP Working Committee approves decision to expel Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and nine who joined hands with NDA. Sharad Pawar was elected national president. We don’t take seriously claims of someone being national president,” Chacko said.

“Our organisation still intact and we are with Sharad Pawar,”, he asserted.

P C Chacko said NCP hold elections after every three years and people are elected regularly.

He said that eight resolutions were passed by the NCP’s working committee at today’s meet, which include a “stand against the undemocratic and unconstitutional actions of the BJP government and the misuse of government agencies against the Opposition.”

It also condemned the central government policies resulting in spiralling inflation, unemployment and women’s plight.

Ajit Pawar and eight of his colleagues joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2. While Pawar was made deputy chief minister, the others were sworn in as ministers.

Several of them have been accused of corruption and are being investigated by central probe agencies.

According to reports, Ajit Pawar has the support of more than 40 MLAs and at least six MLCs of Uncle Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

Quoting sources who cited a letter submitted to the Raj Bhavan upon Ajit Pawar’s exit, a PTI report said that the newly-crowned Deputy Chief Minister of Eknath Shinde’s Maharashtra government has the support of more than 40 MLAs and over six MLCs of the NCP out of the party’s total of 53 MLAs and nine MLCs.

“Ajit Pawar has the support of more than 40 MLAs and more than six MLCs. A letter of support of these legislators was given to Raj Bhavan,” the PTI report quoted a source as saying.

On Wednesday, Ajit Pawar filed a petition with the Election Commission, staking claim to the NCP and the party symbol. However, its was countered by a caveat filed by Jayant Patil of the Sharad Pawar faction who informed the panel that they have initiated a disqualification process against nine MLAs who defected from the NCP and joined the Eknath Shinde-led regime.

(With PTI inputs)

