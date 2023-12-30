Home

Sharad Pawar Heaps Praises On Manmohan Singh, Sanjay Raut Teases Amit Shah With EVM Jibe: DETAILS INSIDE

Sharad Pawar made these statements while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the culmination of Shetkari Aakrosh Morcha in Pune.

Sharad Pawar was agriculture minister in the erstwhile Manmohan Singh cabinet. (File)

Sharad Pawar On Manmohan Singh: The Opposition parties’ INDIA Alliance is all set to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming General Elections scheduled tentatively to be held in April-May 2024. Amidst the preparations for the ultimate political battle, both sides are brainstorming to outfox the other. In a related development, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar while highlighting the farmer’s issue, on Saturday said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was sensitive towards farmers and had visited Amravati in Maharashtra after learning about the death by suicide of some of them, but now nobody is bothered about their issues.

Sharad Pawar made these statements while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the culmination of Shetkari Aakrosh Morcha in Pune city as part of the foot march that was set out from the foothills of Shivneri Fort in Pune district on Thursday by NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Amol Kolhe.

“I remember that the then prime minister Manmohan Singh visited Amravati after some farmers had committed suicide. He was sensitive towards the people as well as farmers. Singh also waived farm loans worth Rs 72,000 crore at that time,” said Pawar, who was agriculture minister in the erstwhile Manmohan Singh cabinet.

But now, nobody is even looking at the difficulties being faced by farmers, he added.

“This ‘Shetkari Aakrosh Morcha’ is not limited to Pune but it has reached the entire country,” Pawar said.

Also present were several leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) including Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT), Balasaheb Thorat of Congress, and NCP leaders Amol Kolhe and Supriya Sule.

Sanjay Raut, while addressing the gathering said NCP MPs Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe were suspended from Parliament for raising issues of farmers.

Taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah he said, “The BJP can’t win even Gram Panchayat elections without EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines). They are dependent on EVMs for victory. While we have allied with multiple regional parties in Maharashtra, BJP’s partnership is with the EVM.”

Launching a diatribe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP faction, Raut suggested that winds of change are blowing and he should be careful.

(With agency inputs)

