New Delhi: After National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma's meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday to discuss the "rise" in 'love jihad' cases in the state among other issues, many people took to social media to criticise the meeting and NCW chief.

A number of social media users also shared old, controversial tweets of Sharma. However, these tweets are currently inaccessible as Sharma protected them, claiming that some suspicious activity was detected on her account.

"I have protected my tweets since last evening after receiving a message from Twitter that suspicious activity was detected on my account. My profile was also blocked for a while by Twitter," Rekha Sharma said.

“I have reached out to the platform to investigate some unauthorized tweets made from my account. The investigations are on and I hope some resolution can be found,” she added.

“What a pity! Twitter discovers NCWIndia chairperson Rekha Sharma’s past tweets, and it is so incredibly embarrassing that she has to restrict her account, possibly to obliterate some of that past,” a Twitter user said.

Rekha Sharma met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai and highlighted the distinction between a consensual inter-faith marriage and love jihad and said that the latter required attention, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said in a statement.

The meeting came in the backdrop of a controversial Tanishq advertisement featuring an inter-faith couple ahead of the festive season. The advertisement was criticised by a section of people for showing an inter-faith marriage, forcing the brand to pull down the ad.