Neral-Matheran Iconic Mini Train Services Resume: Check Timings, Other Details Here

Centrail Railways said two Down services from Neral for Matheran at 8.50 am and 10.50 am and two Up services from Matheran to Neral at 2.45 pm and 4 pm will be operated.

Mumbai: The iconic mini train of Matheran near Mumbai is back on track from today, November 4. The Neral-Matheran train service is more than 100 years old and is one of the few mountain railways in India. The 21-kilometer-long Neral-Matheran narrow gauge track passes through the picturesque ghat of the hill station, located about 100 kilometres from Mumbai. These services are being managed and operated by the Central Railway (CR) zone. The toy train was partially shut from mid-June only operating on the Aman Lodge-Matheran route.

According to CR officials they have decided to open services on Neral-Matheran narrow gauge line from November 4. “We will be running four services on the Neral-Matheran route with the first train departing from Neral at 8.50am, while the last train from Matheran is at 4pm,” said a CR official.

Timings of Neral-Matheran train services

Issuing a release, CR said two Down services from Neral for Matheran at 8.50 am and 10.50 am and two Up services from Matheran to Neral at 2.45 pm and 4 pm will be operated. “All four services will be run with a total of six coaches, comprising three second-class, one Vistadome, and two second-class cum luggage van coaches. The timing of the toy train services between Aman Lodge-Matheran-Aman Lodge will also be revised starting November 4,” it said.

Neral to Matheran Down train services:-

52103 Neral Dep. 08.50 hrs Matheran Arr. 11.30 hrs

52105 Neral Dep. 10.25 hrs Matheran Arr. 13.05 hrs

Matheran to Neral train services:-

52104 Matheran Dep. 14.45 hrs Neral Arr. 17.30 hrs

52106 Matheran Dep. 16.00 hrs Neral Arr. 18.40 hrs

🟧मध्य रेल्वेने नेरळ – माथेरान लाईनवर पुन्हा सेवा सुरू करण्याचा निर्णय घेतला आहे.०४.११.२०२३ पासून पुढील वेळेसह सुरू होतील:- ➡️नेरळ-माथेरान डाऊन गाड्या-

५२१०३ नेरळ प्रस्थान ०८.५० वाजता माथेरान आगमन ११.३० वाजता (दररोज)

५२१०५ नेरळ प्रस्थान १०.२५ वाजता माथेरान आगमन १३.०५ वाजता… pic.twitter.com/5XrmZiiHtx — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 3, 2023

The train number 52105/52106 will run with six coaches which will have 3 second class, o­ne first class coach and 2 second class cum luggage vans.

CR operates six services each in the Down and Up directions between Aman Lodge and Matheran, while eight services each run in the two directions on the weekends.

CR annually suspends toy train operations between Neral to Matheran during the rainy season from June to October due to safety reasons, though it operates the train service between Matheran to Aman Lodge, the closest station from Dasturi Point, beyond which vehicles are not allowed in the hill station.

Aman Lodge–Matheran–Aman Lodge Shuttle Services

The zonal railways has also revised the timings of Aman Lodge–Matheran–Aman Lodge Shuttle Services. A look at timings of Shuttle services:Matheran – Aman Lodge shuttle services (Daily)

52154 Matheran Dep. 08.20 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 08.38 hrs

52156 Matheran Dep. 09.10 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 09.28 hrs

52158 Matheran Dep. 11.35 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 11.53 hrs

52160 Matheran Dep. 14.00 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 14.18 hrs

52162 Matheran Dep. 15.15 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 15.33 hrs

52164 Matheran Dep. 17.20 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 17.38 hrs

(On Saturday/Sunday)

Special-2 Matheran Dep. 10.05 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 10.23 hrs.

Special-4 Matheran Dep. 13.10 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 13.28 hrs

Aman Lodge – Matheran shuttle services (Daily)

52153 Aman Lodge Dep. 08.45 hrs Matheran Arr. 09.03 hrs

52155 Aman Lodge Dep. 09.35 hrs Matheran Arr. 09.53 hrs

52157 Aman Lodge Dep. 12.00 hrs Matheran Arr. 12.18 hrs

52159 Aman Lodge Dep. 14.25 hrs Matheran Arr. 14.43 hrs

52161 Aman Lodge Dep. 15.40 hrs Matheran Arr. 15.58 hrs

52163 Aman Lodge Dep. 17.45 hrs Matheran Arr. 18.03 hrs

(On Saturday/Sunday)

Special-1 Aman Lodge Dep. 10.30 hrs Matheran Arr. 10.48 hrs

Special-3 Aman Lodge Dep. 13.35 hrs Matheran Arr. 13.53 hrs

NOTE: Matheran is the nearest and the most popular tourist destination for the citizens of Mumbai.

