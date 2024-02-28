Home

Maharashtra

New 225-Km Expressway To Cut Travel Time Between Pune To Aurangabad To Just 2 Hrs, Nagpur To 4.5 Hrs; Details Here

New Delhi: After nearly 22 months of discussions, a new expressway connecting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) to Pune in Maharashtra has finally received official approval from the Union Ministry. The project, verified by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, will be developed under the BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) framework. The proposed expressway will span 225 km, significantly cutting down the travel time between Pune and Aurangabad from the current four to five hours to just two hours. This initiative is expected to streamline transportation and boost economic activities in the region.

The construction of this expressway is poised to revolutionize regional connectivity, facilitating faster travel from Nagpur to Jalna Samruddhi Mahamarg and onward to Pune from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The travel time is expected to reduce from the current 10 hours and 30 minutes to approximately four and a half hours, marking a significant improvement in the efficiency of the transportation network, as per a Pune Mirror report.

Earlier, Gadkari said travel time between Pune and Aurangabad, and would be reduced to two hours once the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway is completed. Gadkari laid the foundation of the work of national highways worth of Rs 2,300 crore in Satara and Sangli districts.

Reportedly, the Maharashtra Infrastructure Corporation has been entrusted with the responsibility of executing the project, supported by a substantial loan of Rs 3 billion from HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation). Moreover, the revamping of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to Ahmednagar road will be financed through toll revenue collected from four toll booths along the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to Shirur stretch.

The upcoming expressway between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Pune heralds a new era of connectivity and economic growth in Maharashtra, promising a more efficient and streamlined transportation network for the benefit of commuters and businesses alike.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.