Maharashtra Lockdown News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government on Monday decided to impose night curfew in the state's municipal areas from Tuesday till January 5. The night curfew will be imposed from 11 PM to 6 AM in state's municipal corporation areas.

Announcing the order, the state government said that separate hospitals would be used for those detected with the new coronavirus strain.

The decision was taken after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a contingency meeting on the background of new coronavirus strain found in UK=.

The state government has also announced 14 days institutional quarantine for those returning from Europe, central-eastern counties.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister on Sunday said had made the wearing of masks mandatory for the next six months in the state. Addressing people of the state on social media, Thackeray had said experts are in favour of imposing night curfew or another lockdown, but he is not in favour of these steps.

Urging people to be careful during the New Year celebrations, he had said the coronavirus situation in the state is under control, though not completely out.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 3,940 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally to 18,92,707. It also reported 74 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 48,648.