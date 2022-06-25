New Delhi: In a major political development, Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde met BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis in Gujarat’s Vadodara last night to discuss possible government formation in Maharashtra, according to a NDTV report.Also Read - DGCA Stops Operations at 2 Flying Training Schools in MP And Gujarat Over Safety Concerns

The report further adds that Shinde flew down to Vadodara on a special flight from Assam's Guwahati last night. After talks with Fadnavis Shinde returned BJP-ruled Assam where nearly 40 rebel Sena MLAs are holed up in a five-star hotel.

Maharashtra Crisis Deepens: Earlier today, Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar informed that the MLAs are still a part of the Shiv Sena and would be setting up a separate block of the party. "We are not going to merge with anyone. We will be setting up a separate block of the party. I have always told the CM that the Sena needs to be with the BJP. The synergy between a BJP Prime Minister and the state CM is important for the development of the state."

Sanjay Raut Issues Stern Warning: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, on the other hand, gave an ultimatum to the rebel Sena MLAs and claimed that the rebel Maharashtra ministers in the Eknath Shinde camp will lose their posts “in 24 hours.”

Talking to a Marathi news channel in the evening, Raut said “the process of their removal is on”. “Ministers like Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre were considered to be loyal Shiv Sena workers who were made cabinet ministers by Uddhav Thackeray….the party has given them enough. They have taken the wrong path and will lose their posts in 24 hours,” he said.