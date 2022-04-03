New Delhi: Almost 8 years after the country’s financial capital got its first east-west Mumbai Metro One corridor, two new lines were opened for public on Sunday. This comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated Lines 2-A and 7 of Mumbai Metro, which connect the western suburbs of Andheri and Dahisar.Also Read - Attention Mumbaikers! Uber Rides To Cost More After 15% Fare Hike

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner SVR Srinivas said said the trains to be deployed on the elevated corridors are designed for driverless operations along with communication-based train control (CBTC) signalling systems. However, during initial phases, the trains will be manned by operators or attendants, including a few woman pilots.

Mumbai Metro Line 2 A and Line 7: Check fares, routes, time table