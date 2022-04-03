New Delhi: Almost 8 years after the country’s financial capital got its first east-west Mumbai Metro One corridor, two new lines were opened for public on Sunday. This comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated Lines 2-A and 7 of Mumbai Metro, which connect the western suburbs of Andheri and Dahisar.Also Read - Attention Mumbaikers! Uber Rides To Cost More After 15% Fare Hike
Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner SVR Srinivas said said the trains to be deployed on the elevated corridors are designed for driverless operations along with communication-based train control (CBTC) signalling systems. However, during initial phases, the trains will be manned by operators or attendants, including a few woman pilots.
Mumbai Metro Line 2 A and Line 7: Check fares, routes, time table
- Mumbai Metro Line 2A is operational between Dahisar and D N Nagar and Mumbai Metro Line 7 will cover between Dahisar East and Andheri East.
- The two new lines shall start operations daily 6 am – 11 pm with fares ranging from Rs 10 – Rs 40 for the airconditioned rides at speeds of around 70 kmph
- Mumbai Metro Line 7 has 29 stations with 33.50 km long and Mumbai Line 2A 17 stations en route and covers 18 km.
- Though the trains are equipped to operate with a driverless system, initially they will be run by a contingent of around 60 male and female drivers.
- The two new metro trains will run with a frequency of 10 to 11 minutes between each arrival. The trains will have a capacity of over 3 lakh passengers.
- The development came nearly 11 months after Thackeray had flagged off the trial runs on these 2 lines in May 2021.
- The Line 2A and Line 7 were sanctioned in October 2015 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone during the erstwhile BJP-led government of the (then) CM Devendra Fadnavis.
- The city got the Mumbai Metro One its first – and only so far – elevated line on June 8, 2014 linking Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar in the east-west direction.